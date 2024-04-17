Netanyahu: Despite allies’ advice, Israel will ‘make our own decisions’ on security

Following meetings with the British and German foreign ministers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting that Israel will make its own decisions and do whatever is necessary to protect itself, even if it is contrary to the advice offered by its allies.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock both arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a flying visit in the wake of Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel overnight Saturday-Sunday, in which it launched some 350 attack drones and missiles at the country.

Both Germany and the UK have urged Israel to show restraint in the aftermath of the attack, warning that any additional direct hostilities with Iran could send the Middle East spiraling into an all-out war. Israel, however, has vowed to retaliate against Iran, saying that it cannot be allowed to attack without facing repercussions.

Appearing to respectfully reject Baerbock’s and Cameron’s counsel, Netanyahu told the cabinet meeting that the two had “all kinds of suggestions and advice,” and while it was appreciated, Israel would nevertheless “make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself.”

Acknowledging Israel’s right to make its own decisions, Cameron told the press in Israel on Wednesday that while it was clear there would be retaliation against Tehran, he hoped that it would be carried out “in a way that is smart as well as tough and also does as little as possible to escalate this conflict.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Germany’s Baerbock was more vocal in her opposition to Israel’s plan to strike back at Iran, but stressed that nevertheless, her country remains in full solidarity with Israel.

“Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah or the Houthis must not be allowed to add fuel to the fire,” she said, adding that there would be consequences to the strike, as the European Union was working on imposing further sanctions against Tehran.

Netanyahu’s office said earlier that during his meetings with the German and British foreign ministers, the prime minister “reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defense.”

Advertisement

The two visiting diplomats also met earlier Wednesday with President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, with all the conversations focused on the potential of an Israeli retaliation.

Both Baerbock and Cameron are due to attend a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Italy on Wednesday afternoon, where among other things, they will discuss imposing new sanctions on Iran.

Reiterating her call for Israel to exercise restraint, Baerbock said that “everyone must now act prudently and responsibly.”

“I’m not talking about giving in. I’m talking about prudent restraint, which is nothing less than strength,” the German minister said. “Because Israel has already shown strength with its defensive victory at the weekend.”

Nobody would benefit from hitting back at Iran, she said. “Not Israel’s security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not the third countries in the region who simply want to live in peace.”

Cameron too, urged Israel to turn its attention back to Gaza, where the war against the Hamas terror organization is in its seventh month.

“The real need is to refocus back on Hamas, back on the hostages, back on getting the aid in, back on getting a pause in the conflict in Gaza,” he told the press.