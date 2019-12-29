Northern city of Safed gets its first traffic light

Known as the home of numerous Jewish luminaries in its 700 year history, the northern city of Safed is set to get its first traffic light.

The new installation, expected to start operating in the coming days, will serve Safed’s 40,00 residents as it moderates traffic at the Birya Junction at the northern entrance of the city.

Serving as the center of Jewish mysticism and Kabbalah since the 16th century, a large portion of Safed, the Old City, is made up of small cobbled alleyways and steep, winding stairways.

Safed mayor Shuki Ohana, who was elected in October 2018, said the traffic light, and the general upgrade of the Birya Juntion, represented a major step forward for the historic city.

“We cannot remember a revolution like this in the city like what is taking place now,” Ohana told Kan television news.

“We have manged without a traffic light but we are now moving forward… to a city like one like no other in the world,” he said.