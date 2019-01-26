Palestinian killed during police chase in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by police early Saturday during a car chase in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian, who was in Israel illegally, was traveling in a car suspected of being stolen when it was spotted by police, prompting a hot pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was driving in a way that endangered them and other motorists on the road, leading one of the officers to fire a single shot at the car.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The car was later found abandoned with the wounded Palestinian inside and paramedics called to the scene pronounced his death.

He was named by Palestinian media as Riyad Shamasneh from the West Bank town of Qatanna, near Jerusalem.

عاجل| استشهاد الشاب رياض شماسنة من بلدة قطنة برصاص قوات الاحتلال في مدينة القدس المحتلة، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/PxUzwpYNu3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 26, 2019

Tools for breaking into cars, items suspected of being stolen and a safe were found in the vehicle, police said.

An investigation was opened into the incident and police launched a search for the other passengers who were in the car.