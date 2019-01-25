Palestinian teen throwing rocks shot dead by army in West Bank

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli military forces near Ramallah Friday evening after hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles, the army said.

According to the military the teen, along with two others, was throwing rocks at Israeli cars near Route 60, the West Bank’s main north-south road. Troops fired at the three, hitting two of them.

Soldiers administered medical assistance to the wounded, but the 16-year-old died of his injuries. The condition of the second person shot was not immediately clear.

The army said it was reviewing the incident.

The events took place as thousands of people gathered at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel for weekly demonstrations. Some 5,000 people rallied at the border, a lower turnout than in previous weeks. Demonstrators burned tires and hurled stones at Israeli soldiers. The Hamas-run health ministry said one person was killed and 23 injured in the clashes.

The West Bank has sometimes seen unrest and rioting on Fridays as a form of support for the Gaza rallies.

Tensions rose at the border after Israel held up the delivery of Qatari aid to the Strip for several days following an escalation of violence. Hamas then refused to accept the money, sparking fears it would undermine an unofficial truce.

The shooting comes days after a Jewish teen was charged for his role in the killing of a Palestinian woman by rock

The 16-year-old Israeli, a student at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim, was charged with manslaughter, aggravated stone throwing at a moving vehicle, and intentional sabotage of a vehicle. Each of the charges is connected to the killing of Aisha Rabi, a 47-year-old Palestinian mother of eight, and was qualified as having been carried out “in the context of a terrorist act.”

If convicted, the suspect could face considerable jail time; a manslaughter terrorism conviction alone carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.