Police arrest a former city employee on suspicion of bribery, fraud

Police said Monday they had detained a former municipal employee on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A second individual was brought for questioning under caution.

The two are under investigation for the promotion of tenders in violation of the law.

Channel 12 news reported that the former municipal employee worked for the city of Tiberias, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.

The investigation is being carried out by the police’s Lahav 433 fraud unit alongside the State Attorney’s Office Taxation and Economics Department.