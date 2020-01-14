Police said to believe teen shot dead in Nahariya was criminal crossfire victim

A teenage boy was shot dead during what police believe was an attempted criminal underworld hit on another person in the northern city of Nahariya.

High school student Avi Tsatsashvili, 17, was found lying in the street late Sunday evening together with a 28-year-old who is known to police, Hebrew media reported.

Both were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in a serious condition, but Tsatsashvili died of his injuries the following morning.

Police sources said there did not seem to be any connection between the two shooting victims, Channel 13 television news reported.

It was not initially clear how many gunmen fired at the pair. Police opened an investigation and began searching for the culprits.

Nahariya Mayor Ronen Marley was among the many who attended Tsatsashvili’s funeral on Monday evening.

Tsatsashvili “was walking in the street and now is no more,” Marley said. “It is a great catastrophe and the entire city is crying for this amazing child.”

Nahariya was already reeling from a fatal flooding disaster last week cause by heavy rainstorms that turned the city’s roads in rivers. Moti Ben Shabbat, 38, was carried away by floodwaters as he tried to rescue the passengers of a car that overturned in a pool of water.

His body was later found following searches by emergency services. None of the passengers of the vehicle were hurt, police said.