Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick rent home in Israel
Famed filmmaker will welcome his and Pick’s first child into two-story, 5,000-square-foot, $23,000-a-month Tel Aviv apartment
JTA — US filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife, actress and model Daniella Pick, are renting a home in Tel Aviv.
The home in an affluent neighborhood in the northern part of the city rents for nearly $23,000 a month, the Israeli business daily Globes reported. It is two floors and 5,000 square feet, and is located near Kikar Hamedina, a major plaza of high-end shops and restaurants.
The couple, who were married a year ago, are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in August but did not say when the baby was due.
It will be the first child for both Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 35. She is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer Svika Pick.
