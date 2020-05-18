Red Hot Chili Peppers delay June concert in Israel to 2021

The rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced Monday that their June 10, 2020 Tel Aviv show was postponed until June 23, 2021.

The canceled Tel Aviv concert was part of an overall cancellation of the band’s entire Red Hot Summer Tour, which was promoted as part of a Funkyard Festival in Israel.

The band said Monday that they initially thought to postpone until September 2020, but given the great uncertainties surrounding the ongoing coronavirus crisis, decided to move it forward an entire year.

All tickets that were already purchased will be honored, on the new date. The only tickets left for purchase are on the grass of Ganei Yehoshua, the concert grounds in Tel Aviv, where the band will perform in one year.