Riot in Jerusalem Haredi area over virus regulations; girl hit by police grenade

Riots erupted Thursday night in the hardline ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, with protesters hurling objects at police forces, who responded by throwing stun grenades, one of which hit a 10-year-old girl passing by.

Approximately 100 people demonstrated against the ban on communal prayers and restrictions on mikveh ritual baths amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hebrew-language media reported Friday.

The government on Thursday extended the closure rules in several, mostly Haredi, neighborhoods in the capital until April 19.

The protest hadn’t been coordinated with authorities and did not adhere to Health Ministry guidelines on social distancing.

When police forces arrived to disperse the crowd, some demonstrators hurled rocks, metal rods, eggs and other objects at the cops.

Violence also erupted inside one of the local synagogues after the police officers entered it.

CCTV footage from a local street showed cops throwing the stun grenade that hit the 10-year-old girl who hadn’t been taking part in the riot, and exploded right next to a stroller with a baby in it. Neither required hospitalization, the report said.

Police said in a statement that 12 people were arrested and that officers “did not notice the presence of the mother and child in the eye of the storm,” while dispersing the rioters.

Three officers were injured during the riots, police said, with one requiring hospital treatment.

A lawmaker for the ultra-Orthodox Shas party condemned the incident.

“A heavy hand should be employed when dealing with rioters who use violence in general and toward security forces in particular,” said MK Michael Malchieli.

“But to see hideous videos like this where a stun grenade is thrust in the face of a small girl is unacceptable in any constellation,” he added. “Extra caution is needed in densely populated areas.”

The ministerial committee formulating Israel’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday approved a decision to relax lockdown restrictions in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, while extending closure rules in Jerusalem neighborhoods until April 19.

The capital’s Shmuel HaNavi neighborhood joined the list of closed down areas, which are predominantly Haredi, Hebrew media reports said.

The move came despite multiple reports earlier in the day that said the lockdown would be removed in both Bnei Brak and the Jerusalem neighborhoods. Police had already taken down barriers at the entrances and exits to Bnei Brak on Wednesday night as the two-week lockdown rules came to an end.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon reportedly vehemently opposed that plan, with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett backing his stance. The eventual decision was approved with the Health Ministry’s okay.

The ultra-Orthodox town of 200,000 near Tel Aviv has the second highest infection numbers in the country — 2,150 as of Thursday. Jerusalem leads with 2,418 cases.

Two weeks ago Bnei Brak was placed under a strict lockdown, with residents only allowed to leave municipal boundaries to work in key industries or to receive medical care. Several Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods were put under lockdown on Sunday.

The Kan public broadcaster reported Thursday that Arab neighborhoods in East Jerusalem were likely to be placed under lockdown next, following an increase in infection rates. Kan said that Silwan and Ras al-Amud were among the neighborhoods facing closures.