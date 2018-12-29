Rocket launched from Gaza into Israel

A rocket was fired Friday from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said, the first such incident in over one month.

The Red Alert alarm warning system was not activated as the projectile landed in an open area, the spokesperson added.

No Injuries or damage were reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Earlier Friday, one Palestinian was reported killed as thousands took part in protests along the border with the Gaza Strip, amid threats by terror factions in the coastal enclave to ramp up violence with Israel.

An Israeli army spokesperson said some 4,000 Palestinians took part in the riots, throwing rocks and explosive devices at soldiers. The explosives did not reach the border fence where troops were deployed.

Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal means, including live fire, the spokesperson said.