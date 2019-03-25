At least 6 injured, including 2 babies, in Gaza rocket attack on central Israel

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a home in central Israel early Monday morning, injuring at least six people, including two infants, and leveling the structure, officials said.

The attack triggered sirens at approximately 5:20 a.m. throughout the Sharon and Emek Hefer regions north of Tel Aviv, the army said.

According to the military, the rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, where last week two rockets were also fired at Tel Aviv, in what was described at the time as an apparent “mistake” by the Hamas terror group.

Police said the projectile struck a home in the community of Mishmeret, on the Sharon plain, causing it to catch fire.



This was one of the farthest reaching rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip for at least several years if not ever. During the 2014 Gaza war, the farthest attacks reached Tel Aviv, which lies some 20 kilometers closer to the Strip.

Firefighters and search-and-rescue workers arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze and look for any survivors who might be trapped in the destroyed building.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, at least six people who lived in the building were injured in the attack, including a 50-year-old woman sustained light-to-moderate injuries and two infants who were lightly wounded.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the source of the rocket attack.

There were no immediate reports of an Israeli retaliaition.