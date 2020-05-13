Security guard stabbed, lightly hurt outside hospital; assailant shot dead

A man armed with a knife stabbed a security guard on Wednesday, lightly injuring him, and then was shot dead outside Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, police said.

The assailant was fatally wounded, succumbing to his injuries in the hospital, the medical center said.

The stabbing did not appear to be a terror attack. “It seems that the motivation was criminal,” police said, without elaborating. The specific motive remained unclear.

Graphic video footage from the scene, which was released by Channel 12 news, showed at least three security guards opening fire at the assailant as the victim — the deputy head of hospital security — scrambled away after being stabbed.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim, who is roughly 30 years old, sustained light stab wounds. He was fully conscious and walking around when medics arrived.

Both he and his attacker received treatment at the scene before being taken into the hospital for further care, MDA said.

“We saw two injured people: a man who was approximately 30 years old suffering from a stab wound, walking around, and next to him, there was another injured person, who was unconscious. We put the stabbing victim into an ambulance and took him to the emergency room. We carried out CPR on the man who was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing; he was also taken to the hospital in critical condition,” a medic said.

A short time later, the Sheba Medical Center said the assailant had succumbed to his wounds.