5 of our favorite Israeli actresses not named Gal Gadot and Shira Haas

Ten years ago, Israelis weren’t necessarily known for their acting. But with the rise of global media and streaming — including a dedicated streaming platform, IZZY — Israel is enjoying exponentially more screen time from plenty of up-and-coming talents, who perform equally well in Hebrew and English.

By now you know the names and faces of Gal Gadot and Shira Haas, so here are five other Israeli actresses you’ll be sure to enjoy on the big screen!

1. Chen Amsalem

Chen Amsalem is a well-known Israeli actress, born in 1991 in the Israeli village of Afula. She is best known for her roles in Red Lines, Zaguri, and And Then She Arrived. She is also married to famous Israeli director, writer, and actor, Maor Zaguri.

On IZZY: Watch Chen in Red Lines

2. Daniel Gal

Actress and dancer Daniel Gal was born in 1987. She lives in Tel Aviv with her husband, fellow actor Yoel Rozenkier. Gal has performed in many theater productions, TV series, and movies, while simultaneously pursuing a professional dance career.

On IZZY: Watch Daniel in Rescue Bus 300

3. Sarah Adler

Born in France in 1978, Sarah Adler is an Israeli-French actress. She learned acting in New York and is married to the Israeli-French director Refael Nadjari, who she met on the set of the movie Stones. Her film Aya won the Israeli Academy Award for Best Short Film, and it was also nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film at the Oscar’s.

On IZZY: Watch Sarah in Aya

4. Ania Bukstein

Ania Bukstein is an Israeli actress, singer, and voice-over actress. She was born in 1987 in Moscow and came to Israel when she was 8 years old. Ania has had many roles in theater and TV, and is most known for her international role as Kinvara in Game of Thrones.

On IZZY: Watch Ania in A Quiet Heart

5. Rivka Michaeli

The legendary 82-year-old star is undoubtedly one of Israel’s most well-known female comedians, TV presenters, actresses, singers, and radio broadcasters. (Think the Betty White of Israel). She is known by many as “the first lady of Israeli entertainment” and started her magnificent career when she was only 11 years old.

On IZZY: Watch Rivka in Where Do You Live?