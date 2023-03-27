Rabbi Steven Pruzansky on Life after the Pulpit

Join Steven and Rabbi Pruzansky as they discuss life after the rabbinate, the current challenges for a pulpit rabbi and much more. Listen here:

About ‘Unrestricted’: What words of guidance can former leaders and practitioners give us to help us understand our complex world? What new insights can they offer us? Welcome to Unrestricted with Steve Savitsky. A production of Bnai Zion.

