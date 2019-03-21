Stop trying to balance on tracks, Auschwitz museum pleads
Stop trying to balance on tracks, Auschwitz museum pleads

Commemorative site says too many visitors are disrespecting those who perished at the Nazi death camp by using the railroad ties leading to the site for balance practice

Today, 6:57 am
A couple holds hands as they walk balanced on the rails of the railroad tracks that brought more than a million people to their deaths at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on January 26, 1995. (AP/Jockel Finck)
The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum in Poland urged visitors not to balance on the rails that were used to transport Jews to be murdered.

The museum  at the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp made the plea on Twitter Wednesday, sharing several pictures of people balanced on the train rails like tightrope walkers.

“When you come to @AuschwitzMuseum remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory,” the message read.

“There are better places” to work on one’s balance, it said, “than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths.”

A record 2.15 million people visited the museum 2018.

The number of visitors last year was about 50,000 higher than the previous peak in 2017, the museum announced in January.

