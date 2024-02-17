Join our Community
Stormy weekend leads to floods in central cities, with more precipitation expected

80-year-old goes missing in heavy rains, 2 children found wandering streets in separate cities

By ToI Staff Today, 11:40 pm Edit
People row in an inflatable dinghy through flooded streets in central Israel, February 17, 2024 (Video screenshot; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Central Israel experienced particularly rainy weather over the weekend, leading to floods in several locations and reports of a number of individuals losing their way in the storms.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, over 100 millimeters of rain (3.93 inches) accumulated in various parts of the Sharon region north of Tel Aviv.

Over 155 millimeters (6.1 inches) were recorded in Netanya, where residents were seen being rescued from the flooding on Friday by a backhoe loader.

Flooding was also reported in Hadera, and in nearby Kibbutz Ha’ogen four people were rescued from a car that got caught in flooding.

Police said an 80-year-old man from Shfaram went missing in the stormy weather and that a search was underway. It is thought the man exited his car in the rain and may have been carried away by rushing waters in the Tzippori River.

In Harish, a four-year-old boy was found wandering the streets by himself in the storm. A Magen David Adom paramedic told Kan the boy was found soaking wet and barefoot but was not in need of emergency medical assistance.

The man who found the boy said he saw him in the street at around 6 a.m. “I asked him if everything is ok, and he said ‘no’ and started crying,” the man told Kan. The man said he took the boy to his home to dry off and then called the police and MDA.

A 4-year-old boy being taken into an ambulance after being found wandering the streets alone in the rain, Harish, Feb. 17, 2024. (MDA)

The boy’s parents were contacted and question by police.

A similar incident occurred in Bnei Brak, where a 3-year-old girl was found roaming the streets by herself in the rain, according to MDA.

The rainy weather is expected to continue at varying intensities throughout the country until Tuesday.

Israel is experiencing above average rain this winter compared to previous years.

The country recently saw a record-breaking 14 straight days of rainfall.

It has a link that will sign you in.