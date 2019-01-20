Syria accuses Israel of conducting rare daylight strike near Damascus

Syrian state media on Sunday accused Israel of conducting a rare daylight missile attack in and around Damascus, triggering the country’s air defenses.

The Israeli military refused to comment on the reported strike.

Local Syrian media said the targets of strike were in Damascus International Airport and in the town of al-Kiswah, south of the capital, both of which have been hit by Israeli attacks in the past. Last year, the Israeli military said bases near al-Kiswah were used by pro-Iranian militias.

According to Syrian media, approximately 10 missiles were fired at targets near the airport and in al-Kiswah. The extent of the damage caused by the alleged Israeli strike was not immediately known.

For years, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria, which it considers threats to national security. However, those attacks typically take place under the cover of darkness.

The alleged Israeli strike appeared to be the first major attack carried out by the Israel Defense Forces since Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi took over as chief of staff last week.

The Syrian regime mouthpiece SANA said the military’s air defense systems had “effectively addressed” the incoming Israeli attack and “prevented it from achieving its objectives.” Defense analysts generally dismiss the Syrian military’s routine claims of successful interceptions as exaggerations or outright false statements.

The alleged strike came hours after an Iranian cargo plane touched down in the Damascus International Airport, according to publicly available flight data. Israel and American defense officials have said these types of ostensibly civilian cargo planes are used to transport advanced weaponry from Tehran to pro-Iranian militias, fighting in Syria, including the Hezbollah terror group.

Another flight from Iran, flown by the Mahan Air carrier, was en route to Syria on Sunday afternoon, but changed its course following the reported Israeli strikes, according to flight data. Mahan Air has been identified by defense officials as one of the cargo carriers suspected of ferrying war materiel from Iran to Syria.

#Syria according to flight radar this Mahan air (Iranian airline)was headed to #Damascus but turned back right after Israeli airstrikes pic.twitter.com/tbFHj4DZeT — Putintin (@putintintin1) January 20, 2019

The Israel Defense Forces carried out such a strike earlier this month, bombing an Iranian weapons depot at Damascus International Airport. At last week’s Sunday cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was behind the strike two days before, a rare acknowledgement of such a raid.

“The Israel Defense Forces has attacked hundreds of Iranian and Hezbollah targets,” he said. “Just in the past 36 hours, the air force attacked Iranian depots full of Iranian weapons in the Damascus International Airport.”

Israel typically refrains from commenting on individual airstrikes in Syria, but does generally acknowledge that it carries out raids against Iranian- and Hezbollah-linked targets in the country.

Israel in recent years has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against targets linked to Iran, which alongside its proxies and Russia is fighting on behalf of the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The previous reported airstrike occurred on Christmas Day. On that occasion, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile flew into Israeli airspace, and was destroyed by Israeli air defenses.

Israel has accused Iran of seeking to establish a military presence in Syria that could threaten Israeli security and attempting to transfer advanced weaponry to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

Michael Bachner, Times of Israel staff and AFP contributed to this report.