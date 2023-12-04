Taken captive: Rom Braslavski, rave guard who saved others

Rom Braslavski, 19, was working as a security guard when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists from the Supernova desert rave on October 7.

The Jerusalem resident was one of several security guards at the party who tried to help and save others as the wave of terrorists launched an assault on the event during the early morning hours.

He was in touch with his mother around 10:30 a.m., telling her that he was okay, located in a situation room, and that he would be home in a few hours.

Rom got two young women to safety that morning and then was wounded in both hands, according to other survivors who saw him.

He continued to try and save others. He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. when helping a young woman get out of a garbage container where she was hiding and to a safer location.

That was around 1:30 p.m., after which Rom disappeared, not seen by anyone at the party.

His family was later notified by the authorities that Rom was taken hostage by Hamas.