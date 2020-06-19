Trump retweets far-left Max Blumenthal’s censure of John Bolton

US President Donald Trump retweeted a message against John Bolton Thursday, that at first glance may seem to be supportive of the president.

Trump is furious with Bolton, his former national security adviser, for writing a book to be published next week that claims Trump was ignorant on foreign policy matters and, among other things, requested reelection help from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, the tweet was written by Max Blumenthal, a notoriously anti-Zionist left-wing commentator and son of Sidney Blumenthal, a former aide to President Bill Clinton and an adviser to Hillary Clinton.

The younger Blumenthal is a strident critic of Israel and of American foreign policy. He has earned notoriety for praising the Assad regime in Syria and minimizing or ignoring atrocities committed by Assad.

John Bolton, a notoriously mendacious enemy of all living beings on the planet, is discovering what every other great Republican hope of the Resistance has: liberals will eagerly lap up any piece of hysterical Cold War propaganda if they think it can be leveraged against Trump. — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

In 2013, Blumenthal published the book “Goliath,” which harshly (and, many critics said, unfairly) criticized Israel for its military operations in Gaza and for its treatment of African asylum seekers. In the book, Blumenthal used terms familiar from the Holocaust to describe Israeli actions.

The tweet appears to be meant as a condemnation of both conservatives as fear-mongerers and liberals as hypocrites.

Blumenthal himself appeared amused by Trump’s retweet and went on to troll him by temporarily changing his account name to various causes the US president opposes so that he appeared to be supporting them through his retweet, including “Defund the police,” “Sanctions kill kids” and “Free Palestine Fire Jared.”