Trump slams 4 congresswomen of color, 2 Jewish lawmakers as ‘Democrat savages’

JTA — US President Donald Trump in a tweet singled out as “Democrat savages” four congresswomen of color and two Jewish congressmen.

This despite the fact that at least 223 Democrats in the House of Representatives support an impeachment inquiry against the US president.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York is head of the House Judiciary Committee and Representative Adam Schiff of California leads the Intelligence Committee, which are important committees involved in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“AOC Plus 3” refers to New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley and Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, a group of freshman Democratic congresswomen known as “the squad.”

The House launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump last week following a whistleblower complaint that the president asked Ukraine’s president in a July phone call to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter into his business dealings in the country. At the time Trump was withholding military aid funds from Ukraine.

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank said in a tweet: “See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as ‘Savages’ are two Jews and four women of color.”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, tweeted: “When he calls 6 members of Congress — all women of color or Jewish — ’savages,’ he wants you to think of them as less than human. Like when he calls immigrants an ‘infestation’ and says ‘no human being’ would want to live in Baltimore.’ We can’t be surprised when violence follows.”