Two men, said to be bystanders, wounded in criminal bombing near Kiryat Gat

Two men were injured after an explosive device was detonated outside a house in Moshav Shalva near Kiryat Gat on Sunday morning in an apparent gangland-style murder attempt, Hebrew media reported.

The victims, an unidentified 60-year old and his 33-year old son, were injured when an improvised explosive device made from a gas canister was detonated, law enforcement officials told Hebrew media.

The younger man was seriously injured while his father suffered moderate wounds. They were treated at the scene before they were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

According to some news reports, both victims were said to be known to police but it is not believed that they were the targets of the attack, which may have been aimed at a neighbor who is a known underworld figure, one of whose relatives had previously been killed in a gangland murder. He was lightly wounded in the incident, Channel 13 news reported, and was treated at a local clinic.

According to the news outlet, the perpetrators placed a camera in a garbage can, intending to set off their bomb when the target went past. The two men were on the way home from synagogue when they noticed a new garbage bin that looked suspicious and called over the target. He noticed the camera and sprinted away, calling for them to get clear but they did not manage to escape before the bomb was set off.

“The two who were injured are completely unrelated to the case,” said local resident Aharon Hajaj. “They have no criminal record.”