UK entertainers to take legal action after online abuse for criticizing Labour

A pair of British entertainment figures who have been outspoken against anti-Semitism in the UK Labour Party are gearing up to take legal action against dozens of people over abuse they received on social media, their lawyer said Thursday.

Mark Lewis, a Jewish attorney and critic of Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, told The Guardian he is working to get in touch with people who have allegedly harassed television presenter Rachel Riley and actress Tracy Ann Oberman on Twitter.

He also said he was prepared to go to court to make Twitter release the details of those behind the offending posts if they do not agree to give him their contact information.

“People need to realize that when they publish on Twitter they become a publisher. Whether it’s an initial publication or republication does not matter,” said Lewis, adding that legal proceedings were at a “very early stage.”

Lewis stressed Oberman and Riley, both of whom are Jewish, did not have any financial motive for pursuing legal action.

“They’re not looking to enrich themselves by taking legal action. They’re looking to stop vile lies,” he said.

Labour has been rocked by charges of anti-Semitism in its ranks since Corbyn became head of the opposition party in 2015, with Corbyn himself also facing such accusations.

Many critics of Corbyn say they have received social media abuse from his supporters, while Jewish groups have criticized the party leader for his response to the anti-Semitism allegations.

Amid the continued criticism of Corbyn, a number of lawmakers announced this week they would leave Labour, with one Jewish parliamentarian saying the party had become “institutionally anti-Semitic.”

MP Ian Austin, who on Friday became the ninth Labour MP to quit the party, applauded Riley and Oberman for pursuing legal measures over the alleged harassment they received.

“Two truly inspirational women standing up to bullies and racists and fighting for what’s right,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to the growing abuse online, incidents of anti-Semitism have also been on the rise in the United Kingdom, with a report released earlier this month showing a record high.

Lewis, the lawyer representing Riley and Oberman, cited rising anti-Semitism in Europe as the reason behind his and his partner Mandy Blumenthal’s recent move to Israel.

In an interview with the BBC in August, the couple blamed the leadership of Labour under Corbyn for creating an atmosphere that allows anti-Semitic feelings to bubble up, and largely dismissed Corbyn’s assertion that anti-Semitism is not tolerated in the party.