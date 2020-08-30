UN: Half of Lebanese could face food shortages after silos damaged in port blast
UN: Half of Lebanese could face food shortages after silos damaged in port blast

Agency says rebuilding of grain stores must be prioritized; country was mired in economic collapse even before catastrophic explosion in Beirut

A woman and her son look at the damaged grain silos at the port of Beirut following a huge explosion that disfigured the Lebanese capital, on August 12, 2020 (Anwar AMRO / AFP)
BEIRUT — More than half of Lebanon’s population risk facing a food crisis in the aftermath of a Beirut port blast that compounded the country’s many woes, a UN agency said Sunday.

“More than half of the country’s population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year’s end,” the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said.

“Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis,” ESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti said.

Lebanon’s government, she said, must prioritize the rebuilding of silos at the Beirut port, the country’s largest grain storage.

FILE — Rola Dashti, at a panel session during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January. 22, 2014 (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Lebanon was mired in an economic collapse even before the cataclysmic August 4 cataclysmic blast at Beirut’s port, which killed 188 people, wounded thousands and destroyed swathes of the capital.

Lebanon defaulted on its debt, while the local currency has plummeted in value on the black market and poverty rates have soared, on top of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

“The yearly average inflation rate is expected to be more than 50 percent in 2020, compared with 2.9 percent in 2019,” ESCWA said in a statement.

Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs and the annihilation of the silos at the Beirut port could worsen an already alarming situation, aid agencies and experts have said.

ESCWA said increased transaction costs of food imports could lead to a further rise in prices.

A man carries donated food as he passes in front of a tent that citizens set up to offer people food and drinks, on a street that was damaged by last week’s explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 11, 2020 (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

To prevent a crisis, authorities must set a ceiling for food prices and encourage direct sales from local producers to consumers, Dashti added

She also urged the international community to “expand food security programs targeting refugees and host communities” to help defuse “potential social tensions.”

Earlier this month, ESCWA said more than 55 percent of the Lebanese are “trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities.”

