Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
In message, Iran’s Khamenei says ‘enemy forces’ will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian forces have driven enemy forces back from waters off southern Iran to the Arabian Sea, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says, according to his Telegram channel, warning that Iranian forces would soon push them out of the Arabian Sea as well.
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