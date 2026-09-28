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In message, Iran’s Khamenei says ‘enemy forces’ will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea

By Reuters Today, 1:57 pm
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A man drives past a banner showing a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in downtown Tehran, Iran, August 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A man drives past a banner showing a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in downtown Tehran, Iran, August 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian forces have driven enemy forces back from waters off southern Iran to the Arabian Sea, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says, according to his Telegram channel, warning that Iranian forces would soon push them out of the Arabian Sea as well.

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