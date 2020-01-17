Vandal paints swastika on stairs of Nebraska synagogue, then takes photo
Lincoln Police Department investigating incident as a hate crime

By JTA Today, 9:30 am 0 Edit
Security cam footage shows man taking photo after spraying swastika and racial epithets on stairs and door of a synagogue in Lincoln, Nebraska (video screenshot)
A man sprayed a swastika and racial epithets on the stairs and front door of a synagogue in Lincoln, Nebraska, then took a picture of his vandalism.

The graffiti, discovered on Wednesday morning on the South Street Temple, was drawn in orange spray-paint, KOLN’s 1011 NOW news reported.

Surveillance video shows the vandal painting the door and steps before stepping back and taking a photo of his work, the news station reported. “F U Black Shirt” also was painted on the front doors.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to the report.

