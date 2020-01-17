Vandal paints swastika on stairs of Nebraska synagogue, then takes photo

A man sprayed a swastika and racial epithets on the stairs and front door of a synagogue in Lincoln, Nebraska, then took a picture of his vandalism.

The graffiti, discovered on Wednesday morning on the South Street Temple, was drawn in orange spray-paint, KOLN’s 1011 NOW news reported.

Surveillance video shows the vandal painting the door and steps before stepping back and taking a photo of his work, the news station reported. “F U Black Shirt” also was painted on the front doors.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to the report.