Virus patients respond positively to experimental drug in major US study

Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the biotech company said Wednesday.

“We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing,” the company said.

Though it is difficult to precisely quantify the finding in the absence of results, it represents the first time any drug has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives globally and brought the world economy to a grinding halt.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There have been mixed results in other trials of the intravenous antiviral in recent weeks. A summary of results posted on the website of the World Health Organization showed it failed in a smaller Chinese trial, but days before that, Stat reported it had shown significant efficacy at a Chicago hospital.

However, this trial, begun in late February and overseen by the US government, is the largest and technically most robust.

The double-blind study included some 800 patients, according to Gilead, including some who received a placebo.

The Phase 3 trial is the final stage before any medication can receive regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Remdesivir, which previously failed in trials against Ebola, belongs to a class of drugs that act on the virus directly — as opposed to controlling the abnormal and often lethal autoimmune response it causes.

It mimics one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA and gets absorbed into the virus’s genome, which in turn stops the pathogen from replicating.

In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough in the course of illness. But it is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use.

In Israel, the first coronavirus patient to be in serious condition was given remdesivir and later recovered, though no details were provided regarding other therapies used in his treatment.

The antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are also being widely used against COVID-19 on a so-called “compassionate basis” pending results from large trials, with early studies decidedly mixed.

Other therapies that are being studied include collecting antibodies from COVID-19 survivors and injecting them in patients, or harvesting antibodies from genetically engineered mice that were deliberately infected.

Earlier this week, Israel-based Redhill BioPharma said six coronavirus patients treated with its anti-inflammatory drug opaganib showed marked improvement, and five were able to be weaned off of oxygen.

The firm, which has a US headquarters in North Carolina, has asked the FDA for permission to move ahead with a trial there. Trials are also being conducted in Israel and Italy.