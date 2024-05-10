What Matters Now to Haviv Rettig Gur: What is antisemitism, really?

Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring one key issue currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, hosted by deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a Georgia Republican who has been criticized in the past for her dalliances with antisemitic tropes and influencers — explained her vote against a bill defining antisemitism by saying that the bill rejects the “gospel” that “the Jews” handed Jesus over to his crucifiers.

When the Georgia Republican stated these “facts,” she echoed thousands of years of blood libel used to excuse the antisemitic massacre of Jews.

In this week’s What Matters Now, The Times of Israel’s senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur explains some of the history behind this statement and how antisemitism differs from “regular” racism.

We see how antisemitism plays out in the ongoing anti-Israel protests on North American university campuses and discuss how a majority of the over 2,000 arrested in recent weeks have not been college students.

On Monday, we in Israel marked Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and next week, we are looking ahead to Memorial Day and Independence Day. Rettig Gur looks at how these days affect Israelis — and why they are observed day after day.

So in a week in which US President Joe Biden denounces rising antisemitism, we ask Haviv Rettig Gur, what matters now?

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

