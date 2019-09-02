Wounded brother of teen slain in terror attack discharged from hospital

The brother of a teenage girl who was killed in a terror bombing late last month was released from the hospital on Monday.

Dvir Shnerb, 19, was wounded at a natural spring near the Dolev settlement — approximately 10 kilometers east of the city of Modiin — in the explosion that killed Rina Shnerb, 17.

He was seriously wounded by shrapnel in his abdomen, and treated at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital alongside his father Eitan Shnerb, who was also injured in the attack.

Speaking to the press after his release, Dvir Shnerb thanked his doctors and the first responders who treated him in the field. His experience was one that people could not understand unless they went through it, he said, saying that the doctors treated him like he was one of them and “not like a stranger.”

He added that he was happy to be leaving the hospital, though he is expected to return for further treatments for the wounds he sustained during the attack.

Speaking from the hospital shortly after his daughter’s funeral last month, Eitan Shnerb described the bombing, stating that “it was a very big roadside bomb. It was black, everything went black … and I heard Dvir shouting to me, and I immediately called to Rina, shouting ‘Rina, Rina,’” he said. “I looked down and saw that she was not alive.”

“Immediately after the attack, I understood … At first I wanted to believe it was just a [bad] dream, but when I saw Rina, I knew we had to do something,” he said.

“Dvir said to me we will be strong, we will protect the people of Israel and the Torah of Israel, and together we will move forward,” he said. “That’s what I also told Rina. At the same moment, her face was unmarked and serene, I gave her a kiss and I told her we will make sure to be strong.”

“Rina saved us, she absorbed it all,” he said.

The army is still hunting for the terrorist cell responsible for the attack, which was carried out with a remotely detonated explosive device.