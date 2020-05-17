Yair Avidan takes post as supervisor of banks at Bank of Israel

Yair Avidan, a veteran of Israel’s banking and financial industry, took up his post as the supervisor of banks at the Bank of Israel on Sunday.

He is replacing Hedva Ber at the post.

In a statement released by the central bank, Avidan said that in his new role he will ensure the continued stability and development of the nation’s banking system, while at the same time ensuring its technological and digital development and promoting competition and transparency within the industry.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Avidan was appointed by the central bank in March.

He began his career as an economist and business banker at Bank Leumi Le-Israel and has subsequently held positions at a unit of Bank Hapoalim Ltd. and at Israel Discount Group.

Avidan has a BA and MBA from Tel Aviv University and is a graduate of an advanced management course at Harvard Business School.

“Yair comes to the position in a particularly challenging time,” said Amir Yaron, the governor of the Bank of Israel, referring to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “His 30 years of experience in a variety of positions in the banking and financial system have provided him with the necessary knowledge and ability to lead the Banking Supervision Department.”