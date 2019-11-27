Zebra Medical gets FDA nod for device that detects water in lungs

Zebra Medical Vision, a startup that uses artificial intelligence technology to help read medical scans, said Wednesday it got its fourth FDA clearance for a device to help identify water in the lungs.

The latest approval comes in addition to three other FDA approvals the startup has already received for its products that help radiologists read X-rays more quickly.

The firm’s HealthCXR device, which is the latest to get the FDA nod, analyzes scans and automatically identifies findings that suggest the presence of water in the lungs — medically called pleural effusion, and notifies radiologists, so they can provide quicker treatment and prioritize cases, the company said in a statement.

Pleural effusion is an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the pleural cavity, a fluid-filled space that surrounds the lungs. The condition can be caused by a variety of medical issues, including severe pneumonia, trauma, and pulmonary edema.

In July last year the firm got its first FDA nod for a product that detects coronary calcium. The firm subsequently got FDA approvals for its AI chest X-ray product and its software to detect brain bleeds.