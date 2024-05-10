12 soldiers stung by wasp swarm after tank runs over nest in southern Gaza

In an unusual incident, twelve IDF soldiers were wounded after being stung by an angry swarm of wasps in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday after a tank ran over a nest, the military said.

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv said they admitted 10 of the soldiers for treatment, with one of the troops transferred to the intensive care unit. The hospital stressed none of the soldiers’ conditions had deteriorated, and none of their lives were in danger.

The incident occurred amid an operation by the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade in the border area, across from the Israeli community of Nirim.

A tank had driven over a large wasp nest, leading the swarm of insects to attack and sting the troops.

The hospital stated that some of the soldiers were stung by hundreds of wasps and suffered allergic reactions and that doctors had never dealt with such a mass incident before.

“Intensive care, anesthesia, toxicological treatment, ophthalmologists and anyone that is needed” were involved in treating the patients, the hospital said.

The war erupted after Hamas launched its devastating October 7 rampage in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians were murdered and 252 were taken hostage to Gaza. Two hundred and seventy-one soldiers have been killed during the ground offensive against Hamas and amid operations along the Gaza border.