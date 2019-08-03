15-year-old girl in moderate condition after stabbing in northern Israeli town
Youth attacked inside home in coastal village of Jisr az-Zarka, sustains multiple wounds

By TOI staff Today, 5:06 pm
Illustrative: homes in the northern town of Jisr az-Zarka, May 26, 2018. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed Saturday in the northern Arab-Israeli town of Jisr az-Zarka.

She was conscious and in moderate condition but suffered multiple wounds, Magen David Adom emergency services said. Medical personnel had transferred her to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The attacker appeared to be a woman from the village, and escaped from the scene after the incident, Channel 12 reported. Police were investigating the circumstances of the attack.

The stabbing happened inside one of the homes in the town.

The coastal village, next to Caesarea and south of Haifa, is one of Israel’s poorest and most densely populated communities.

