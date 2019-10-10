15-year-old Palestinian indicted for stabbing Israeli woman near Modiin

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a 15-year-old on terror charges for stabbing an Israeli woman near the central city of Modiin last month.

According to the indictment, the teenage boy is accused of carrying out a terror attack, illegal possession of a knife and entering Israel illegally.

The prosecution has requested that the suspect be detained until the end of legal proceedings.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The 22-year-old woman was stabbed on September 25 at the Maccabim Junction along Route 443. She was treated in a hospital for a stab wound to her upper body.

Police said a Border Police officer was also lightly hurt while restraining the suspect.

According to police, Border Police officers driving on Route 443 spotted the suspect trying to flee and chased after him on foot.

The officers fired a number of bullets in the air, and collared the suspect a few hundred meters from the scene of the stabbing.