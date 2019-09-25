Israeli woman stabbed near Modiin; 14-year-old Palestinian arrested

A woman was lightly injured Wednesday in a stabbing incident near the central city of Modiin.

Police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank on suspicion of committing the stabbing at the Maccabim Junction along Route 443.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the woman, in her 20s, was taken in stable condition to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

She was treated for a stab wound in her upper body.

Police have opened an investigation.