Report: IDF representative views ‘NAZA’ for first time, compiles report on allegations

An IDF representative has viewed the controversial Israeli-made documentary “NAZA” for the first time and compiled an internal report summarizing its allegations, Channel 12 reports.

The film, which is not in wide release and has been seen by few Israelis, alleges that Israel killed civilians in Gaza with AI-powered strikes. Before its representative viewed the film, the IDF denied allegations in its promotional materials.

The military representative watched the film in Bologna, Italy, after its creators declined IDF requests for a screening, according to Channel 12.

The resulting document reportedly details the film’s claims under headings including “mass destruction and the burning of homes,” “the killing of civilians at food distribution sites,” “comparisons to the Nazis in World War II and substantiation of the claim this was a genocide.”

The military is now examining the claims and will determine how to respond, Channel 12 reports.

Earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir instructed the military’s top legal official to examine possible legal action against the film and those involved in producing it, accusing them of defaming the military. Zamir also ordered an investigation into the alleged leaking of classified material used in the documentary.

The 80-minute film by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor – whose title is a Hebrew acronym meaning collateral damage – includes testimonies from 24 purported anonymous Israeli intelligence soldiers. The film won a special jury prize earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where it debuted.

The film is set to begin screening in cinemas across 56 countries next week and will be released online for free in November.