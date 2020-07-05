2 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza; no injuries or damage reported

Two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel, apparently striking an open field, the army said Sunday evening.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The launches came as tensions along the unusually calm border region have risen recently, with Gazan terror groups vowing to oppose Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Late last month, Gaza’s Hamas rulers warned that in the event that Israel go ahead with applying its sovereignty over settlements and the Jordan Valley as provided for in the US peace plan, it would amount to a “declaration of war” against Palestinians.

A day later, Palestinians in Gaza fired two rockets at Israel. The rockets fell in open areas and did not cause casualties or damage. One rocket landed in an open area in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, while the second apparently fell within the Strip.

Israel retaliated with strikes on Hamas sites, saying it held the terror group responsible for attacks from Gaza.

On Wednesday, sources in Hamas claimed the Gaza-based terror group had fired a volley of rockets into the sea as a warning to Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank.

However, the IDF said it was unaware of any such launch and there was no additional confirmation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s center-right coalition government had set July 1 as the date from which it could begin implementing US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal, annexing territory. But there was no announcement last Wednesday or any day since.

The normally restive region has seen months of calm since a flare-up in November, amid reported intensive efforts to reach a long-term truce deal between Israel and Hamas.