3 Israelis injured in terror attacks released from hospitals, others recovering

Three Israelis injured in West Bank terror attacks earlier this month have been released from Jerusalem hospitals, while other casualties are recovering.

One of those released from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Thursday is Amichai Ish-Ran, who sustained three bullet wounds in his leg during last week’s shooting attack near the settlement of Ofra.

Ish-Ran’s wife, Shira, who was critically injured in the shooting, has been steadily recovering and underwent additional surgery on Wednesday that was successful, the hospital said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Shira was seven months pregnant when she was wounded. Her baby — delivered in emergency surgery by doctors hours later — died after four days as a result of the attack.

The second person to be sent home from that hospital is a 24-year-old woman who was moderately injured on Sunday when her car was pelted with rocks on Route 60 by suspected Palestinian terrorists.

Also released was an IDF soldier who was seriously injured last Friday when a Palestinian man stabbed him and bashed his head with a rock at a military post outside the Beit El settlement. The assailant then fled the scene, prompting a manhunt, but later turned himself in.

The soldier, 21-year-old Naveh Rotem, had been taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in life-threatening condition, unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator.

The hospital said in a statement that Rotem had been treated by multiple medical experts over the past week, and quoted neurosurgeon Dr. Iddo Paldor as saying he was returning home “in good condition, strong and smiling.”

Rotem will undergo followup treatment. His parents said in a statement that they were “happy to thank all the hospital staff,” saying they had “felt we were in good hands.”

The condition of Shira Sabag, a civilian seriously injured in last week’s shooting attack at a bus stop near the Givat Assaf outpost, is improving and she remains hospitalized to receive additional treatment, Shaare Zedek said.

Two IDF soldiers — Yovel Mor-Yosef and Yosef Cohen — were killed in that attack and another — Netanel Felber — was critically injured and is still fighting for his life.

Felber’s family moved to Israel from the United States over a decade ago. He suffered severe gunshot wounds to his head during the attack and has undergone multiple surgeries at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

On Thursday, an Israeli defense official said the perpetrators of the Ofra and Givat Assaf attacks are brothers, Asem and Salih Barghouti, respectively.

Salih, who was shot dead last Wednesday in a village near Ramallah as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest, was suspected of having carried out the Ofra terror attack three days earlier, the Shin Bet security service said.

Asem, who hasn’t been captured, was set free from an Israeli prison in April after serving an 11-year sentence. The shooting attack at Givat Assaf took place a day after his brother was killed.

There has been an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers in recent weeks, after months of relative calm in the area, raising concerns of a potential renewed outbreak of regular, serious violence in the region.

Judah Ari Gross and Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.