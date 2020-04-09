5-week-old baby hospitalized in Ramat Gan with coronavirus

A five-week-old baby was hospitalized on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer said the boy was conscious and undergoing tests.

He was set to be treated at a designated quarantined area for unique cases in the hospital’s intensive care unit for coronavirus patients.

The hospital also said there would be an accompanying adult with him.

The baby was one of the youngest people in Israel to have tested positive for COVID-19. Another five-week-old baby at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya was confirmed to have the virus earlier this month.

As of Thursday, there have been 9,755 coronavirus cases in Israel, with 79 deaths.

Most of those who have died from the virus are older or have preexisting medical conditions. The youngest Israeli victim was a 37-year-old man who suffered from numerous ailments.