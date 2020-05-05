Abbas extends state of emergency in West Bank by 30 days

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday night extended by an additional 30 days the state of emergency in the West Bank areas under the PA’s control, concerned by a potential widespread outbreak amid the holy month of Ramadan.

Shortly after Palestinian health officials confirmed the first cases in the West Bank in early March, Abbas had declared a state of emergency for 30 days.

That state of emergency was extended by 30 days in early April, and has now extended for a third time until June 4, according to the PA’s official news agency WAFA.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has in the past few months announced the closure of schools and universities, the cancellation of all hotel reservations and conferences, the shuttering of tourist and religious sites, the banning of public gatherings and protests, and other measures. Some of them were eased last week following public pressure.

The restrictions that remained in place are now extended, even though there hasn’t been a significant outbreak as many feared. Authorities fear weakened discipline by the public during Ramadan, which is currently being observed across the Muslim world.

The Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, and the Hamas terror group, which controls the Gaza Strip, have together confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus in the West Bank and Gaza.

Two people have died, and more than 100 have recovered.