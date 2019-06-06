Ahead of Jerusalem Pride, police say they’re recruiting transgender officers

More than 2,500 police will be deployed Thursday in Jerusalem as the city hosts its 18th annual Gay Pride Parade, vowing to “act decisively” against anyone who tried to disrupt the event or harm participants.

And in a clear show of support for the LGBT community, police revealed that in recent months the force has recruited several transgender trainees and that one of them has already completed her course and is working her beat, Channel 12 reported.

The move, together with the preemptive arrest of a right-wing activist, marks an shift for the police force, which has been widely criticized for failing to adequately protect previous marches and for still not solving a mass shooting at a Tel Aviv gay youth center a decade ago.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Four years ago, 16-year-old Shira Banki was stabbed to death by by Yishai Schlissel, an ultra-Orthodox Jew. Schlissel had stabbed and wounded three people in 2005 and police were criticized for allowing him to approach the parade again after being released from prison.

The march also comes a day after Israel appointed its first openly gay government minister.

Deputy commissioner Eran Dilon warned on Twitter that the police force would “act decisively” against anyone who tried to disrupt the event.

Uniformed and plainclothes policemen will be deployed along and around the parade route in central Jerusalem to protect the expected 30,000 participants, police said.

Police will be reinforced by border police and volunteers to protect an event that is sensitive and controversial in the religiously conservative capital.

At 2.30 pm, police will close Keren Hayessod Street, Plumer Square (at the intersection of Keren Hayesod Street and Jabotinsky Street), King George Street, Hillel Street, Menashe Ben Israel Street, Agron Street, and a number of other roads. Roads will be reopened as the march progresses.

Marchers are set to gather in the Liberty Bell Garden in south Jerusalem between 3.30 pm and 5 pm, after which they will march to the city’s Independence Park.

Entry and exit points will be at Liberty Bell Garden, Paris Square, King David Street and the junction of HaHistadrut and Shammai Streets.

On Wednesday, police arrested a right-wing activist, Moshiko Ben Zikri, who they said disguised himself as a member of the LGBT community for two consecutive years to enter the parade, climb on the podium and protest against the event.

Ben Zikri’s lawyer, the right-wing activist Itamar Ben-Gvir said police were abusing his right to free speech and protest.

“It’s also permissible to protest against the marchers of the Pride Parade, and if they arrest someone as a preventative move — an illegal arrest — only because he planned to shout at those marchers, then something is wrong here, something is not legal. I ask myself, ‘where are the knights of democracy and freedom of expression?’,” Ben Gvir said.

Bentzi Gopstein, leader of the far-right wing group Lehava said his group had received a police permit to protest near the march. Gopstein said they planned to use loudspeakers to disrupt those “bringing disaster to Israel.”

In a statement, Gopstein charged, “The purpose of the march is to dissolve the values ​​of the Jewish family and to turn Jerusalem and all of Israel into Sodom.” He called the march “LGBT terrorism.”

Lehava opposes intermarriage and the assimilation of Jews and LGBT rights and tries to stifle any public activity by non-Jews in Israel. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have tried to designate it as a terrorist group.

On Tuesday, the right-wing conservative group, Hazon (Vision), posted signs around the city protesting same-sex marriage. The posters espoused traditional values and countered the LGBT movement with the slogan “Father and Mother = Family. The courage to be normal.” The Jerusalem Municipality ordered that the signs be removed.

Uri Banki, Shira Banki’s father, called on the public not to be deterred and to come to the march.

“If the good stay silent and sits at home, evil will raise its head,” Banki wrote on his Facebook page.

Flowers will be laid at the spot where Banki was murdered at the junction of Keren Hayesod and Washington Streets.

Jerusalem’s Open House chairman, Eran Globus, told Channel 12 on Wednesday that he was expecting an even more heated atmosphere than usual because Israel was starting a new election campaign.

“We are in the run up to a fateful election campaign and these days are a test for all of us. This is not just a struggle for full and equal rights for the gay community but a struggle for the moral image of Israel and for the red lines that we want to lay down. To the Israeli public — from the right and the left, from all sectors of the people — we must not give in to indifference and hand the public space over to hate and violence.”

Last week, the Jerusalem city council approved an annual budget for Open House, an NGO which serves Jerusalem’s LGBTQ community, after ultra-Orthodox council members had left the chamber so as not to vote.

Also last week, Jerusalem’s chief rabbi asked city hall not to hang LGBT flags ahead of the annual pride parade, because they “mar the city.”