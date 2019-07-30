Arya joins most popular names in Israel in 2018

Muhammad remained the most popular Israeli name in 2018, both overall and among Muslims, but the perennial favorite appears to be slightly in decline, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

According to the list, which is released every year and tracks the popularity of various names across different ethnic groups, 2,646 boys were named after the Muslim prophet, while the most popular boy’s name among Jews was David, at 1,447.

The most popular name for girls among Jews was Tamar, with 1,289 babies receiving the appellation, while 523 Muslim babies were named Miriam.

The second most popular name for Jewish boys was Ariel at 1,323, followed by Noam. The second and third most popular Muslim boys’ names were Ahmad and Adam.

David was the most popular Jewish name in Jerusalem, while Eitan was the favorite in Tel Aviv. Maya was the most popular name for girls in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Raanana and Rishon Lezion.

Sixty-seven newborns were named after Game of Thrones character Arya Stark.