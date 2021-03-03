Cars, homes damaged in West Bank Palestinian village, in suspected hate crime

A suspected hate crime was carried out in the West Bank village of Hawara, with residents claiming Israeli settlers entered the community late Tuesday night and vandalized vehicles and homes.

Stones and a bottle of paint were thrown at two homes and some cars, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to the Yesh Din rights group, which also blamed settlers for the attack, a family was asleep in one of the homes that was targeted, the Haaretz daily reported.

Although residents did not file a complaint, Israel Police reportedly opened an investigation into the incident.

חשד לפשע שנאה בחווארה שבשומרון: שמשות של שני כלי רכב נופצו ונזרק בקבוק צבע על בית, בזמן שמשפחה ישנה בו@carmeldangor (צילום: עיריית חווארה) pic.twitter.com/92yELlkIXt — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 3, 2021

Separately, on Monday, stones were thrown at cars and windows in the village of Jalud, near Nablus, according to the report.

Local officials said settlers were responsible for both incidents and that they have filed several complaints with Israeli police.

However, Abdullah Haj Mohammed, head of the Jalud village council, told Haaretz said there was no use in making complaints as “no one investigates the incidents.”

He said many residents have begun installing bars on their windows because of the frequency of the attacks.

Settler violence directed toward Palestinians has spiked in recent months following the death of 16-year-old settler Ahuvia Sandak at the end of last year. The car in which Sandak was riding crashed during a police chase, after he and several others allegedly hurled stones at Palestinians.

In February, a 17-year-old Israeli settler was indicted for attacks on Palestinian homes and property. The defendant threw a stun grenade into two homes as families slept inside, police say. Together with seven others involved, the defendant also allegedly hurled stones at four homes and vehicles, causing damage. As a result of the attack one Palestinian man, 61, was injured in the forehead from broken glass, while his daughter, 17, suffered a serious anxiety attack, dizziness, and confusion.