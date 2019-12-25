Chabad rabbi, 34, mourned near Cleveland

A rabbi near Cleveland, Ohio, affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement died Tuesday.

Yossi Bialo, who worked as a kosher supervisor at the Menorah Park nursing home in the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, was 34. He was married and a father of two.

“It’s a big tragedy for the community and for Menorah Park in particular, and for the family of course,” Rabbi Howard Kutner, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.

Authorities have not ruled on a cause of death. Police officers in Beachwood responded to a domestic situation on Tuesday, according to the CJN.

Bialo’s brother Rabbi Levi Bialo was killed in 2005 when his car was hit by a train in Toronto, Canada.

Erroneous reports in Hebrew-language media claimed that Yossi Bialo was killed by someone he invited into his home, who also shot his wife. The reports were seemingly based on local media coverage of an unrelated incident on Cleveland’s West Side.