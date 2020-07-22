Chef names dish after Likud MK who vetoed restaurant closures

A restaurant in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon has named a dish for Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, chairwoman of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee, for her panel’s reversal of a cabinet decision barring restaurants from serving patrons on site.

Chef Tal Cohen of Silo described the “Shasha-Biton fish” — a European bass — as “light and honest” and said the oven tray it is cooked on rotates counterclockwise.

“The [tray] generally rotates clockwise, but today we turned it counterclockwise… because our European bass swims against the stream, just like MK Shasha-Biton,” he said in an interview with Channel 12 news.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Cohen hailed Shasha-Biton for backing the overturning of the cabinet decision, which would have limited eateries to takeout and delivery, noting the reported threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to oust her as committee chair if she did so.

“She went with her truth and values and stood alongside the restaurateurs when they wanted to send us home,” he said.

Shasha-Biton thanked Cohen and other chefs for their messages of support, while imploring them to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.

The little-known Likud MK has received both plaudits and criticism over the past week for her leadership of the Coronavirus Committee, which has also reversed cabinet orders closing gyms and polls, as well as beaches over the weekend.

While critics argue that the reversals could lead to further spreading of COVID-19 and result in serious health consequences, others have praised her for insisting the closure orders were not supported by data on the sources of contagion.