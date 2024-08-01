Daily Briefing Aug. 1: Day 300 – Hamas head Haniyeh is mourned in the heart of Iran

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan in our Jerusalem office on today’s episode.

Iran’s supreme leader and representatives of Palestinian terror groups prayed over the coffins of Hamas terror group leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in Tehran earlier today. We begin by speaking about the symbolism of a precision strike on the head of an Iranian proxy in the Iranian capital.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a three-hour security cabinet meeting last night, said Israel was facing threats from across the region following the killing of Fuad Shukr, whom he called “Hezbollah’s [military] chief of staff,” in Beirut on Tuesday night. “We are ready for every scenario,” he promised, “and will stand united and determined against every threat.” He added: “Israel will exact a very heavy price for any aggression against us.” We discuss the assassination of Shukr, a figure relatively little-known until his death.

Earlier in the week, two far-right mobs rampaged at and broke into two IDF bases — Sde Teiman and Beit Lid. Horovitz weighs in on the threat to the rule of law and the IDF’s ongoing failure of imagination to stave off “unthinkable” incidents.

On this 300th day of the war, protesters and relatives of hostages blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, calling for a deal to free the hostages held in Gaza. Egypt and Qatar warned that strikes on terror leaders this week have undermined efforts made by mediators to reach an agreement for hostages to be released and a ceasefire. How likely is it that the potential deal was taken into consideration when ordering this assassination?

Discussed articles include:

With two strikes in enemy capitals, the war enters uncharted territory

Khamenei said to order direct strike on Israel after Haniyeh killed in Tehran

Netanyahu: ‘Challenging days ahead,’ Israel will exact heavy price for any attack

Lufthansa flight to Tel Aviv lands in Cyprus, returns to Munich amid Iran tensions

