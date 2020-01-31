Defense Ministry holds missile test over central Israel

Israel on Friday conducted a fresh weapons test, launching an undisclosed missile into the skies over central Israel, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry refused to comment on the nature of the missile being tested, leading to speculation that it was a long-range ballistic missile, which Israel does not publicly acknowledge owning.

“The defense establishment conducted a launch test a few minutes ago of a rocket propulsion system from a base in the center of the country,” the ministry said.

“The test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.”

Residents of central Israel reported seeing a white trail left behind by the missile.

The rocket test required incoming flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport to be temporarily diverted.

The Friday morning launch came a month and a half after a similar trial in December, which the ministry also said tested a rocket engine.

Israel does not acknowledge having ballistic missiles in its arsenals, though according to foreign reports, the Jewish state possesses a nuclear-capable variety known as the Jericho that has a multi-stage engine, a 5,000-kilometer range and is capable of carrying a 1,000-kilogram warhead.

These types of tests are conducted as part of the development of several different types of projectiles, from offensive ballistic missiles to defensive interceptors and satellite launchers. However in the case of interceptors and satellite launchers, the Defense Ministry generally reveals additional details about the nature of the test.