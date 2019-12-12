DuPont in deal to buy water purification firm Desalitech

US chemicals maker DuPont has signed an accord to buy Israel-founded water purification startup Desalitech Ltd. for an undisclosed amount of money.

“This acquisition in the high-growth water purification space reinforces our strategic intent to provide a robust portfolio of technologies to meet our customers’ current and future challenges while advancing our corporate commitment to sustainability,” said Rose Lee, president, DuPont Safety & Construction, in a statement Wednesday, announcing the deal.

DuPont already plays a role in water purification and separation technologies, including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ion exchange resins, he said. The firm’s acquisitions this year, including Desalitech, support the US company’s “strategy to drive growth and innovation through access to new manufacturing capabilities, geographies and technologies,” the statement said.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Founded in 2008, Desalitech has developed a closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) technology that can reduce the cost of water purification and reuse. The Israeli firm has “proven the value of these systems to deliver up to 90-98 percent water recovery at more than 200 blue chip customers over the past seven years,” the statement said.

Desalitech’s patented reverse osmosis units help clients recover as much usable water as possible, while using the least amount of energy, according to the firm. In 2015, the firm teamed with the Boston-based Harpoon Brewery to produce the Charles River Pale Ale, using its purification technology to brew beer from the once-notoriously polluted Charles River. In 2016, the startup received 2016’s Global Water Award for Breakthrough Water Technology Company of the Year.

The company was founded in Israel in 2008 by Nadav Efraty and his father Avi Efraty, an American-born chemist who moved his family to Israel in the mid-1970s. The startup, which moved to Massachusetts in 2013, has raised some $24.5 million from investors to date, according to the database of Start-Up Nation Central, which tracks the industry.

“With a large, global installed base and deep knowledge across many industrial and municipal applications, DuPont is the perfect home for Desalitech and its disruptive CCRO technology,” said Nadav Efraty, the CEO and chairman of Desalitech. “As part of DuPont, we will have an exponentially greater impact on global water scarcity with many more partners and users able to access this efficient, resilient and flexible water purification and reuse technology.”

The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.