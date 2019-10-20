El Al flight canceled in NY, forcing passengers to spend holiday there

An El Al flight from New York to Israel was canceled Sunday morning due to a technical failure, leaving its passengers in the US for the Simchat Torah holiday.

The company does not fly during Jewish holidays or Shabbat. The passengers will fly back to Israel on Monday after the holiday ends.

A part of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner broke while luggage was being loaded onto the plane, Channel 12 reported.

“All the travelers are being taken care of by El Al representatives and being transferred to hotels. We apologize to the customers about the inconvenience and wish them all a happy holiday,” the company said.

The Simchat Torah holiday marks the end of the yearly cycle of Torah readings and beginning of a new one.