Ex-PM Olmert purchases NIS 12m ($3.3 million) Tel Aviv penthouse

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert recently purchased a penthouse in downtown Tel Aviv for NIS 12 million ($3.3 million), according to reports in Hebrew-language media.

The apartment — on Matmon Street, adjacent to Tel Aviv’s famous Hamedina Square — underwent renovations last year under a national plan to earthquake-proof buildings called Tama 38.

According to reports, Olmert’s 320-square-meter apartment is on the fourth and fifth floors, and includes a 110-square meter balcony and an automatic parking garage.

Olmert’s name reportedly does not appear on the deed, but neighbors confirmed to the Globes business daily last week that the former prime minister purchased the apartment.

The daily said the Israel Tax Authority listed the home as sold in mid-October.

Olmert, who served as prime minister between 2006 and 2009, was one of eight former officials and businessmen convicted in 2014 in the Holyland real estate corruption case, one of the largest graft cases in Israel’s history.

He was released from Ma’asiyahu Prison in July 2017 after serving 16 months of a 27-month sentence for accepting bribes and obstructing justice.