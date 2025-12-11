Eyeing defense cooperation, Taiwan’s deputy FM made secret trip to Israel

Reuters — Taiwan’s high-profile Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu made a previously unpublicized visit to Israel recently, three sources familiar with the trip told Reuters, at a time when Taiwan is looking to Jerusalem for defense cooperation.

Taiwan has few formal diplomatic ties due to pressure from Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces and not a country. Like most other countries, Israel only officially recognizes Beijing and not Taipei, and while senior Taiwanese diplomats do travel abroad, trips to countries such as Israel are rare.

Still, Taiwan views Israel as an important democratic partner and offered strong support to the country after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel and subsequent war in Gaza, and since then, there has been an increased level of engagement.

The Chinese embassy in Israel, responding to the reports, said in a statement that it “firmly objects” to any official contact between Israel and Taiwan.

The sources, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter, said that Wu had gone to Israel in recent weeks. Two of the sources said the trip happened this month.

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The sources declined to give details of whom Wu met or what was discussed, including whether he touched upon Taiwan’s new multi-layered air defense system called T-Dome, which President Lai Ching-te unveiled in October and is partly modeled on Israel’s air defense system.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on whether Wu had visited Israel.

“Taiwan and Israel share the values of freedom and democracy, and will continue to pragmatically promote mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation” in areas such as trade, technology and culture, and welcome more “mutually beneficial forms of cooperation,” it said in a statement.

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Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese embassy declined to say whether it knew of the alleged visit but strongly criticized it.

“The Chinese side firmly objects to any form of official exchanges with the Taiwan authorities, which seriously violate the one-China principle,” a spokesperson for the embassy said, referencing Beijing’s principle that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

“We once again urge the Israeli side to faithfully abide by the one-China principle, correct the erroneous actions and stop sending any wrong signals to separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence, so as to uphold the overall interests of China-Israel relations through concrete actions,” the statement added.

Wu was previously Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Paris and is one of Taipei’s most prominent promoters on the international stage.

His last public foreign trip was an appearance at the Berlin Security Conference on November 19.

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Taiwan has seen strong parallels between the military threat it faces from its giant neighbor China, and Israel, which has clashed with neighbors, including Iran. Israel and Iran traded missile and air strikes earlier this year, with Israel’s missile defense system shooting down many threats.

China, by contrast, has a close relationship with the Palestinians and has recognized a Palestinian state since 1988. Taiwan has said it does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters last month in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said that “of course, in terms of technology and defense there is mutual learning and some interactions” between Taiwan and Israel.

Just as Taiwan has proposed its T-Dome, so Israel has its Iron Dome, he added.

The T-Dome and Israel’s systems are similar, but different. Israel’s multi-layered defense system includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow and US-made THAAD. The T-Dome is designed to establish a more efficient and integrated “sensor-to-shooter” mechanism for a higher kill rate, integrating existing systems like the US-built Patriot and Taiwan-made Sky Bow missiles and anti-aircraft guns.

Taiwan has little diplomatic footprint in the Middle East, though Taiwan and Israel have de facto embassies in Tel Aviv and Taipei.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, has been hosting Israeli officials and lawmakers.

In October, Wu met in Taipei with Yinon Aaroni, director general of Israel’s Welfare Ministry, while in September, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te met six Israeli lawmakers at his office.

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Also in October, Lai said at a dinner in Taiwan of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee that Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a “valuable model” for Taiwan, and cited the Biblical story of David against Goliath.

Taiwan ended up being embroiled in Israel’s attack last year on Hezbollah officials in Lebanon, after the exploding pagers used carried the brand name of a Taiwanese company. Both Taiwan and Israel at the time played down the impact of that on bilateral ties.